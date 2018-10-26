Quad and motorbike stolen from Derry house

A quad bike and a motorbike have been stolen from a house this morning in Derry.

Police in Derry/Londonderry are appealing for information following the report of a vehicle theft in the Branch Road area.

Constable Philpott: "We received a report at 5.20 a.m. this morning that entry had been gained to a garage and a small red quad bike and a black Suzuki motorbike, registration VRN YIL 8924, had been taken.

"We believed this occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw anything suspicious to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who has been offered a quad bike or motorcycle for sale under suspicious circumstances to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 184 of 26/101/18."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.