Quad and scrambler riders putting citizens at risk, mayor warns

A sign at Ballyarnett Park which has been vandalised.

Alderman Warke, has appealed to young people who have been using quad and scrambler bikes in Council's Parks to show some consideration for the wider public.

Following a meeting of community representatives, Councillors and local residents at Ballyarnett Park last week a number of temporary signs were erected reminding the public that the bikes can't be used in the park which were subsequently vandalised.

There has been as escalation in the use of the bikes since Christmas, particularly in Ballyarnett Country Park and Mayor Warke expressed concern that a serious incident could occur if it continues.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was disappointed to learn that, despite numerous appeals, young people are still putting the safety of themselves and other park users at risk by using quads and scramblers in our parks," he said.

"Ballyarnett Park is used by large numbers of families on a daily basis and there is a genuine fear that a serious accident will occur if the practise continues.

"I want to make a direct appeal to those involved to show respect and consideration for their own and the public's safety by refraining from using the bikes in our parks."