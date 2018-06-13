Quad misuse at the Daisyfield to be curbed by new safety bollard

The misuse of all-terrain vehicles on Derry’s Daisyfield playing fields is to be curbed by the installation of a new safety bollard.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said the measure was being taken after concerns were raised about quad bikes being driven over the pitches.

She said: “It is sad that it has come to this that we have to install additional bollards at the entrance to the Daisyfield. There has been concerns now for some time about people driving quad bikes on the playing fields and the obvious damage this was causing.

“Also there is the whole safety aspect for pedestrians. This area is very popular with families and young children and last thing we want to see is a tragedy happen if anyone was hit with one of these vehicles.

“These are off road vehicles or for being used in a farming setting not driving up and down playing fields at hit speed.

“I have been assured that at the entrance there will be sufficient room for the access of wheelchairs and prams.”