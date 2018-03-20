Racecourse Road works at Ballyarnett to start today

Part of the Racecourse Road at Ballyarnett is to fully close for 11 days from today (Tuesday) to facilitate road resurfacing.

A £245,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme has already started this week on a section of the U1224 road.

Concerns over the state of the road have been voiced over several years, with its condition having deteriorating further this winter.

The Department for Infrastructure said work is now under way to resurface a section of the road heading northwards from the Ballyarnett Roundabout to Alder Road.

A spokesperson commented: “It will be necessary to implement a full road closure from Tuesday, March 20 to Friday, March 30 between 9.30am and 6.00pm.

A diversion via A514 Madam’s Bank Road and A1002 Culmore Road will be signposted.

“Road users may experience some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.”

“It is expected work will be substantially completed by early April.”