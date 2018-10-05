‘Radical Book Fair’ to return in January

The third annual Radical Book Fair at Pilots Row Community Centre will return to the city once again in January.

The organising committee said that over the past few years the fair has grown in size which has resulted in it becoming an annual affair.

“We are delighted to announce what will be the third annual Derry Radical Book Fair which will take place in January 2109. We have had regular requests and encouragement to continue the event which is now firmly part of the political calendar of the city,” the spokesperson said.

“During the past couple of years the Radical Book Fair has played host to many participants from all across the island of Ireland as well as from England, Scotland and Wales which has been part of the Bloody Sunday week of events leading up to the annual Bloody Sunday March.

“We would like to extend a warm Derry welcome to all participants again to the Radical Bookfair who have different visions, ideas, practices and radical traditions. It is our view that this annual book fair will be used to present our support of small press publishers and independent booksellers and producers, circulating radical reading materials and information from independent distributors, non-party political campaigns and groups to share their publications and merchandise, which normally would be hard or impossible to find at mainstream bookshops.”

The spokesperson added: “From the outset it is our view that Derry has a long and proud tradition of working-class radicalism which has influenced many historical events, standing out beyond most other cities that has both challenged and changed society around us for the better.

“At present, we are allocating stall space and as seen during past radical book fairs, space is limited. If your bookstore, distribution or publishing collective would like to book a place then now is the time to confirm.”

Find out more at www.derryradicalbookfair.wordpress.com/