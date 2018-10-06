Radio Foyle is Local Station Of The Year

BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle - the partly Derry-based joint radio station - received four Gold awards at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Awards 2018 on Friday night.

BBC Radio Foyle was awarded Gold in the Local Station Of The Year category, its Breakfast programme won Gold in the Local News Programme category for ts ‘After The Flood’ broadcast, and the station won Silver for its ‘August Floods’ story in the News Story category.

BBC Radio Foyle’s Eric White won Silver in the Regional Sports Broadcaster category and Stephen McCauley won Silver in the Specialist Music Broadcaster category.

The station’s coverage of Institute F.C.’s recovery from the travails of last year, ‘Back from the Brink’ won Bronze in the Sports Story category.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Production, BBC Northern Ireland, said: “We are passionate about providing our audiences with programmes that reflect their lives and their interests and we work hard daily to deliver fresh, engaging and informative content. This has been a great year for BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle as we remain the most listened to station in Northern Ireland, but it is also a measure of our success that our efforts have been recognised by our peers in this way, at the IMRO Awards.”

The BBC won four Gold; nine Silver and eight Bronze awards at the event, which took place on Friday night in Kilkenny. BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle secured 27 nominations.