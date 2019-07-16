Rainbow Guildhall proposal for Foyle Pride

Sinn Féin Group leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy is to bring a motion to the monthly council meeting calling on the council were possible to light up council buildings and the Guildhall annually during Foyle Pride week.

The Guildhall and other buildings locally have frequently been lit up for a range of causes.

Free Derry Corner, which has been carrying messages of support for Pride for decades, made headlines around the world when it was painted pink for Foyle Pride several years ago.

If the proposal is backed this Thursday, it could see the Guildhall follow the City Hall in Belfast in being lit up in the rainbow colours of the LGBTQ+ community.

Councillor Duffy said: “Our LGBTQ+ citizens make a huge positive contribution to the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and the passing of this motion would be an expression of solidarity from our council to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Foyle Pride is an enormous week as it is both a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community and a protest against the denial of rights.

“The LGBTQ+ community deserves full recognition and implementation of their rights, including the right of marriage equality which is available everywhere else on these islands.”