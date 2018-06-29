Rainbow Rehoming Centre: Jolie’s Appeal

RAINBOW REHOMING APPEAL:

Jolie (pictured) arrived into the Care of Rainbow Rehoming on 23/06/2017 aged approximately 10 weeks old and has seen over 400 plus cats (including her three litter mates) find their forever homes.

It’s been sad to watch this young cat grow up in rescue and although many comment on how beautiful she is she is overlooked because she is terribly shy. Jolie needs an experienced patient owner and a quiet home with no children aged under 16 years old.

If interested in offering Jolie that new beginning she is desperately seeking we would love to hear from you.

Contact Rainbow Rehoming Centre on 028 71812882 from Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 4pm.