Ralph Rolle peforms live at The Everglades

Ralph Rolle best known as the drummer and vocalist with Nile Rodgers And Chic, will be in Derry for one night only.

The world renowned star will perform a live gig with local Rock Royalty The Mindbenders at The Everglades Hotel on Thursday, March 14.

Event organiser Music Capital NI said: “If you are a lover of Disco, Funk and Soul, then this will be a night not to be missed.

“Ralph has played and worked with some of music’s biggest names, such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Prince, Sting, Paul Simon, Bono, Roger Daltrey, Lady Gaga, LL Cool J, Biggie Smalls and many, many more.

“Ralph is master percussionist from The Bronx, New York. As far back as he can remember has always marched to the beat of a different drum.

“He began playing professionally at the age of 18. It is therefore no surprise that with almost four decades of professional experience within the music industry, Ralph enjoys an illustrious career as a much sought after drummer and producer.”

During the day Ralph will also host a Master Class workshop at local record shop Abbazappa (The Yellow Yard), Palace Street, Derry for local musicians.

Entitled ‘How to get a gig and keep it’, this is an event not to be missed by any up-and-coming artist.

However you don’t have to be a musician to attend this masterclass. If you are a musician, an aspiring musician, want to work in the music business or just love music, you will learn and enjoy this session, as Ralph shares some of his insights he’s gained in his 40 years as a professional musician.

The Day Workshop will be held at The Yellow Yard from 2pm and tickets are £8/£12. For more information and to get tickets go to Skiddle and search for Ralph Rolle Masterclass.

The live gig will take place at The Everglades Hotel Prehen Road from 7.30pm and tickets are £10/£12. For more information and to get tickets go to Eventbrite and search for Ralph Rolle Live With The Mindbenders.

You can also find more information on both these events on our Facebook pages Music Capital NI or Roisins Events.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and work with a much sought after drummer and producer. Visit http://www.ralphrolle.com and read more about this extremely talented man.