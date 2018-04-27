Rangers 'superfan' Gregory Campbell doubts Steven Gerrard is up to the Ibrox job

Rangers 'superfan' Gregory Campbell has expressed doubts over whether Steven Gerrard, if appointed manager at the Glasgow club, would be up to the job.

The senior DUP figure said the former Liverpool and LA Galaxy midfielder was a good footballer but whether he was a good manager or not remained to be seen.

As the 37-year-old Liverpool youth coach continued to be linked with the Ibrox job Mr. Campbell said:"Rumours abound about the Rangers manager job.

"People will obviously have opinions but here is something to consider, over the past 50 years there hasn't been a single occasion when a UK-born player widely regarded as 'outstanding' has gone on to become widely regarded as an 'outstanding' manager.

"It has never happened.. Steven Gerrard would have been widely regarded as an outstanding footballer."