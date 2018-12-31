Rangers 'superfan' Gregory Campbell pokes fun at Celtic, Hibs and Cliftonville

Derry's best-known Rangers supporter, Gregory Campbell, has poked fun at Celtic, Cliftonville and Hibernian fans after all three suffered defeats to cross-city rivals at the weekend.

Celtic's 1-0 defeat at Ibrox at Saturday lunch-time was closely followed by a 0-2 away victory for Linfield at Solitude in North Belfast and a 0-1 away victory for Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road in Edinburgh.

Mr. Campbell, a frequent match-goer at Ibrox, stated: "On the day when Rangers beat Celtic, Linfield beat Cliftonville and Hearts beat Hibs...I don't want to hear any cheap or triumphalist point scoring among fans, it's really unbecoming, they don't have to do it .......I WILL.'"

Hibernian and Celtic, famously, were established by members of the Irish immigrant communities of Edinburgh and Glasgow towards the end of the 19th century.

Cliftonville, meanwhile, attract many supporters from the largely nationalist New Lodge, Newington and Ardoyne area, where the club is based.