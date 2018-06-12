RAPID to host cycling and walking event at St Columb’s Park

RAPID are to host a cycling and walking event in Derry this week as part of a new cross community project for people aged 60+ living in the area.

On World Bike Day this Friday, June 15, RAPID will host a cycling and walking event in St Columb’s Park and Ebrington Square as part of the PEACE IV project at 11.30am.

The Foyle Arena staff will act as support for those participating in RAPID’s group of older people’s cycle in Ebrington Square at 11.30am on the day.

Bikes, trikes and tandems will be available at the event, ensuring that all can take part.

Other members will take part in the walking tour through St Columb’s Park.

The Project has received funding through Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Peace IV Programme. During the project launch Una Cooper, programme manager, commented that: “We are delighted to receive Peace IV funding.

“We hope our participants make new friends that will last well beyond our project.”

The project will last for 19 months, with activities and events such as workshops between different ethnic groups and people of different religions will take place throughout.

The project aims for participants to develop an acceptance of varied views on local history and traditions, along with an understanding of cultural and religious diversity within the region.

The group will also link up with Buncrana Go Active to engage with their Walking Group to help strengthen cross border relationships, and visit Inch Island and Doagh Famine Village in Donegal.