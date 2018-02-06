Rat infestation ‘horror stories’: meeting organised

A “major” rat infestation across the Bogside area of Derry will be addressed at a meeting organised by Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue tomorrow (Wednesday).

The multi-agency meeting has been set up in an attempt to deal with the problem facing local households across the area.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Colr. Logue said: “In the last few days we have heard some horror stories of local families affected by rat infestation in their homes, and rats in gardens and laneways behind resident’s homes.

“Last year I held a number of multi agency meetings along with local residents to see what measures could be put in place to jointly address this problem.

“A number of measures were put in place at that time but clearly it didn’t fully resolve the issue, and once again we have residents living on their nerves when rats get into their homes, and others are fearful to go into their gardens and backyards even to leave out the rubbish.

“I have arranged for meeting on Wednesday morning with the Housing Executive ,APEX housing, Bogside and Brandywell Initiative (BBI), NI Water, Environmental health ,Pest control and Dove House.

“I will be requesting that these agencies carry out a full survey in the area from Elmwood Road down towards the bottom of Westland Street right over the Colmcille Court. It is very clear this is not a problem caused by a few bags of discarded rubbish. It much bigger than that.”