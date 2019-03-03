‘Reckless’ graffiti costing city money

SDLP Councllor Angela Dobbins has condemned anti-social behaviour in the Culmore area as ‘reckless.’

Speaking after graffiti was daubed on utility boxes and bus shelters she said: “This graffiti has caused a lot of anger and shows the complete disregard and contempt those responsible have towards the settled community in Culmore.

“Those involved are defying their own community and diverting resources away from other services. They need to realise that this is criminal damage and will have consequences. I would urge those responsible to stop this reckless behaviour- what they may consider a ‘bit of fun’ actually costs others time and money.”