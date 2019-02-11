'Reckless idiots' blamed for fire at derelict mill

Arsonists suspected of torching a derelict mill in Strabane last night have been branded 'reckless idiots' who could have put lives at risk.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan reacted angrily to the incident at the former Robert Smyths & Sons warehouse on the Derry Road.

"Last night's fire in the old derelict Smyth’s Mill in Strabane is being treated as arson," he said.

"Clearly reckless idiots are responsible who’ve no regard for the safety of our hard working fire men and women whose lives were undoubtedly put at risk last night," he blasted.

Sergeant James McLaughlin said: “We received a report of a blaze at a derelict building at around 10.00 p.m.

“Police attended along with NIFRS who extinguished the blaze, the fire service has advised that this fire was started deliberately.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time, or prior to when the fire was reported to us and has information that they believe could assist our investigation to call non-emergency 101, quoting reference 1249 10/02/19,” he said.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.