Recognised code word used by disruptive bomb hoaxers, says top Derry police officer

Bomb hoaxers who used a recognised code word to claim devices had been left at Da Vinci's Hotel and the Centra garage on the Strand Road intended to cause maximum disruption as Derry prepared to enjoy its annual jazz festival.

That's according to Superintendent Gordon McCalmont who said both premises have now been given the all clear having been searched for devices.

“This evening, police in Derry/Londonderry implemented a public safety operation in response to a bomb call.

“A caller, using a code word attributable to violent dissident republicans, stated that devices had been left at a garage on Strand Road and at a hotel on the Culmore Road.

“Both areas have been checked and no devices have been located. These reckless actions were clearly intended to cause significant disruption on a particularly busy Friday night, as the city continues to host the annual City of Derry Jazz festival. Both roads have now reopened.

“I understand the frustration felt and the disruption caused - and I would like to thank the local community for their patience this evening as we worked to keep people safe.”