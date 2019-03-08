Recruitment next week for new £7m Holiday Inn Express Hotel

Recruitment for staff at Derry’s new £7m city centre hotel will take place next week at a Jobs Fair in the Guildhall.

Work is continuing on site at the new Holiday Inn Express Hotel on Strand Road, which will be the second largest hotel in Derry.

One of the double rooms in the new Holiday Inn Express in Derry's citry centre.

A total of 44 jobs are being created at the new establishment and while the official opening date has yet to be confirmed, bookings are now open online for accomodation from August 1 onwards.

Holiday Inn Express is part of the Intercontinental Hotels Group, a global company representing 12 hotel brands. The Derry hotel will be managed by Interstate Hotels and Resorts and those behind the development said it “will support the wider tourist and hospitality industry in Northern Ireland and provide a new base for visitors to explore the city and surrounding areas.”

General Manager Stephen Redden added: “We are committed to building a dynamic, passionate and professional team capable of delivering a first-class service for our guests.

“Our global brand partnerships will enable us to offer ongoing development opportunities for our employees ensuring the hotel is committed to continually enhancing skills, capabilities and knowledge. We are currently recruiting for a number of positions and encourage those interested in commencing or furthering their careers in the hospitality industry, to meet with us at the Derry City & Strabane District Council Careers Fair which will be held in the Guildhall on Wednesday next, March 13.”

The new hotel will have its own bar.

The new hotel has 119 bedrooms and will offer competitive rates which include a free ‘Express Start Breakfast’ for all guests. In addition to ‘super connected’ bedrooms with Smart TVs, blackout blinds and a choice of pillows, the complex will also have a range of dining options including an Express Bar and Café; an all day menu in the onsite independent bar, plus a new restaurant concept for both guests and the local community. It also has two meeting rooms “ideal for small board meetings, interviews or brainstorming sessions.”

Sales Manager Aoife Thomas commented: “The hotel will add a fresh and exciting dimension to the city’s accommodation offering, as well as bringing two globally renowned brands, Holiday Inn Express and Intercontinental Hotels Group, which will greatly add to the continued growth of the destination.

“In addition to creating 44 jobs, the hotel will bring a new energy to the Strand Road area, complementing the many emerging and existing businesses to create a vibrant hub for locals and visitors alike.”

For bookingscontact: www.hiexpress.com/derry-ldnderry