Reduced opening hours at Council leisure facilities to accommodate staff training

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Leisure Services department are reminding the public that some of their services will be operating on reduced opening hours on certain days over the next week.

The partial closures are to accommodate mandatory staff training and will affect services at the Foyle Arena, Brandywell Stadium, City Baths, Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park Sports Centre and Bishops Field in the city as well as Riversdale Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre and the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane.

Head of Community Development and Leisure at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Barry O’Hagan, urged the public to familiarise themselves with the timetable for the planned closures to help minimise disruption.

“Our aim is to minimise inconvenience by carrying out these mandatory training sessions at our leisure facilities during our quietest time of the year for usage numbers and times of the day that are more likely to be quiet,” he explained.

“The full list of changed opening hours are available on Council’s Facebook page and can be viewed at www.derrystrabane.com/leisure and I would encourage the public to familiarise themselves with the timetables so you can plan your leisure activities around the slight changes.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and the training sessions will allow us to continue to offer the highest level of service in 2019 and beyond.”

The Leisure Centre closures begin on December 11, 2018 at the Foyle Arena, Brandywell Stadium and City Baths, the sessions will be completed by December 19 and orning and evening sessions are largely unaffected,

Full list of closures:

Foyle Arena, Brandywell Stadium, City Baths Only - December 12

· 6.30am - 8.30am Building Open to Public (Foyle Arena only)

· 9.00am – 6.00pm Building Closed to Public

· 6.00pm – 10.00pm Building Open to Public

December 19, 2018

· 6.30am - 8.30am Building Open to Public (Foyle Arena only)

· 9:00am – 3:00pm Building Closed to Public

· 3.00pm – 10.00pm Building Open to Public

Riversdale LC, Derg Valley LC, Melvin SC only, December 13 & 14

· 6.30am - 8.30am Building Open to Public (RLC 14th Dec only)

· 9.00am – 6.00pm Building Closed to Public

· 6.00pm – 10.00pm Building Open to Public

December 19, 2018

· 6.30am - 8.30am Building Open to Public (Riversdale Only)

· 9:00am – 3:00pm Building Closed to Public

· 3.00pm – 10.00pm Building Open to Public

Templemore SC, Brooke Park L&S Centre, Bishops Field Only on December 17 & 18

· 6.30am - 8.30am Building Open to Public (Templemore SC only)

· 9.00am – 6.00pm Building Closed to Public

· 6.00pm – 10.00pm Building Open to Public

December 19, 2018

· 6.30am - 8.30am Building Open to Public (Templemore Only)

· 9:00am – 3:00pm Building Closed to Public

· 3.00pm – 10.00pm Building Open to Public