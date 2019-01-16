Register for ‘Troubles Art Lunchtime’ talk with Locky

Local man Locky Morris will discuss his work and artistic practice at this free lunchtime talk at Nerve Visual Gallery, Ebrington.

Locky Morris was born in Derry City, where he continues to live and work. After studying at the Ulster University and Manchester Polytechnic, he works in a variety of media including photography, found objects, installation, text, sound and video.

During the 1980s and 1990s Morris became known for producing work that referred and reacted explicitly to the Troubles.

His piece Town, Country, People references the constant surveillance that was carried out by the security forces during the conflict.

Beams of light from police and army helicopter spotlights would sweep over the landscape watching for terrorist activity.

The free talk takes place on Friday, January 25 from 1pm.

* Image credit: Acquired through HLF Collecting Troubles and Beyond Project.

Don’t forget to join Teresa Livingstone, Mark Mccarney and Mc Conor Keyes as they launch the January booze away with dry wit!

Both events are free registration is advised. For information and to register m.hamill@nervecentre.org or 028 7126 0562.