Register to vote before deadline closes today: McLaughlin

Today is the deadline for unregistered electors to claim their right to vote in next month's elections to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Sinn Féin Waterside representative Sharon McLaughlin urged people in Derry to sign up.

“The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Local Government election in the north is today, Friday, April 12.

“Sinn Féin are standing in this election with a message of equality, rights and Irish unity and building a new Ireland for all.

“The right to vote was hard won, it’s important that you use it.

“I would encourage people to register using the new online registration service on your smartphone, tablet or PC, it is available at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and it only takes five minutes.”