Relatives informed after body recovered from River Foyle

Foyle Search and Rescue have offered their condolences to the family of a man whose body its volunteers recovered from the River Foyle on Sunday.

The Derry charity confirmed that its Emergency Response Teams were tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to reports of a body being observed in the water at 07:43am on Sunday.

“A mobile unit and two boats responded to the location along with the PSNI,” a spokesperson for Foyle Search & Rescue said.

“FSR volunteers then had the sad task of recovering the body of a male from the river.

“The deceased family have been informed and all FSR volunteers and staff offer our sincere condolences to the family concerned.”