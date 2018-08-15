Remains of Martin Crumlish recovered from River Foyle this afternoon

The remains of the late Martin Crumlish, aged 26, have been recovered from the River Foyle, the PSNI have confirmed.

The sad news was confirmed shortly after 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The PSNI stated: "Unfortunately, ourselves and Foyle Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Foyle this morning.

"This was confirmed to be that of our missing person Martin Crumlish. I'm sure you will join me in having your thoughts with Martin's family at this time. We are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Martin's family have asked me to thank everyone involved in trying to locate him there is too many to name individually, your help is as always greatly appreciated."