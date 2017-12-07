Remembering all local people who died in conflict

Former Sinn Féin Mayor of Derry Kevin Campbell has urged local people to attend a Day of Reflection ceremony tomorrow (Friday) at Guildhall Square at 1pm.

The former mayor said that the event - to be hosted by the current Mayor of Derry & Strabane Maolíosa McHugh - is designed to include everyone who died in conflict and insisted “there is no hierarchy of victims”.

Colr. Campbell said it is important to remember the past.

“We all want to move on but we cannot do that by forgetting the past,” he said.

“The Day of Reflection gives everyone the opportunity to remember the past, and everyone who died as a result of conflict, in an open and inclusive way. It is open to all sections of the community and everyone is invited.

“It is a short ceremony with a period of reflection to allow people to remember all victims in silence,” he said.

“By remembering the past we are not blocking the future. It is something that we need to do. We need to be able to remember the past together and remind ourselves of the pain and suffering that went before.

“It cannot be forgotten as we move forward and this is what the Day of Reflection is all about,” he said.