Remembering Kathleen at ‘Destined’ event

A special remembrance event will be held at Destined in Derry next week in memory of popular local woman, Kathleen McCrea.

Kathleen McCrea, who died on St. Stephen’s Day, 2016 at the age of 52, was a very popular member of the Destined charity.

She joined the group, which address the needs of people with learning disabilities, in its early days and was a regular attendee at a range of events held by the charitable organisation.

Kathleen was a former boarder at Foyle View, and then moved to Ardavan House, a semi-independent living facility in Derry, when it first opened.

She was well known around town and worked in Austin’s café for over 20 years.

She was also well known for her talent at crocheting and needleworkand had helped to fundraise for the Foyle Hospice.

Her popularity was highlighted by the huge attendance at her funeral in St. Columb’s Cathedral at Christmas time over a year ago.

Destined will be remembering Kathleen at an event in its premises in the Foyle Valley Railway Museum where a new computer suite will be named after her.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Maolíosa McHugh, will be in attendance for the launch event on Wednesday April 25, at 11.30am.

Destined are extending an open invitation to all who knew Kathleen to come along.

Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Angela or Roisin at 02871362424.