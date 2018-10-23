Remembering Rosie at William St. Home

William Street Residential Home residents enjoyed a throw-back to the 1940s this week for the official opening of ‘Rosie’s Room’.

Rosie’s Room is dedicated to the memory of the late Rosie Harkin from the Bishop Street area.

Past and present staff of William Street Residential Home having afternoon tea to mark the opening of Rosie's Room

Rosie was a much-loved Care Assistant at the home, and also worked at Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department. She passed away after a short illness in February, 2018.

The room was officially opened last week by the Harkin family and by Rosie’s grandchild, who took the honours of cutting the ribbon.

Staff and residents at William Street worked for months decorating and sourcing items to suit the 1940s style room. Moia Irvine, manager of the home, said “We wanted a space for our residents where they could reminisce back to their heydays and we also wanted a place to remember our colleague and friend, Rosie.

“We embarked on redesigning a spare room, looking around for old bits and pieces in charity shops across the town and at car boot sales. We are so delighted with the finished product, it’s simply beautiful. We have the flying birds on the wall and even a working gramophone.

Moia, William Street Residential Home Manager with residents Thomas and Babs, who helped put the room together

Moia added: “We celebrated the opening with an afternoon tea and 1940s entertainment with all our residents. It was really special for us that Rosie’s family joined us to see the room and to remember Rosie together with us.”