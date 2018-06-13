Repair of collapsed wall to begin

A local housing association has moved to repair a collapsed wall in Glenowen while investigations continue to establish ownership of the boundary.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell welcomed the development.

He said: “This is a very dangerous situation as the children of the area play on the green space beside it.

“I have spent the last number of days talking to statutory agencies to try and find out who has ownership of the wall. This has proved to be difficult process as you find in such circumstances .

“Thankfully Apex Housing Association in the interim have said they have put out a tender for a contractor to fix the wall and do a health and safety check on the rest of the wall

“This work should start early next week. And in the meantime I will endeavour to try and resolve ownership of the wall.

“I would urge motorists using the Hollyhall Road to show extra vigilance whilst this repair work is taking place.”