‘Replace tourism signs following vandalism’

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has called for tourist information and interpretive signs to be replaced after a number of signs in the Bogside have been vandalised.

Colr. Duddy said that the information and interpretive signs were erected in and around the Rossville Street and Free Derry area several years ago.

They were designed to chart the history of the area and identify key places of historical interest.

“Some of these signs have seen better days due to the weather but, sadly, others have been targeted by vandals, Colr. Duddy claimed.

“Graffiti has been scribbled over them, the glass has been smashed on some and it’s hard to believe that others have been set on fire.

“It’s important we try and get these signs replaced and updated as soon as possible.”

Colr. Duddy said that such signage was vital in an area of major historical interest to visitors coming into the area.

“The history of Free Derry is known across the world and more and more visitors are coming to the city to learn about our past,” she noted.

“I will be in touch with the council to see what options are available particularly as we head towards the very busy summer period.”

Paul Doherty of the Bogside History Tours, who works in the area daily, also expressed concerns on the condition of the signs.

He said: “Hundreds of tourists and school groups visit the Bogside on a weekly basis.

“Signage is invaluable in being able to tell the story of Free Derry and the history of the entire area.

“So I really hope the damaged signs can be replaced in the time ahead.”