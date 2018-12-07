Republican Graves Association Calendar 2019 available now

The 2019 Derry Republican Graves Association Calendar is now available in the usual outlets throughout the city.

Speaking at the launch of the new publication Sinn Féin activist, Sharon McLaughlin, said: “The 2019 calendar features all the various events held throughout the past year.

“So, as well as being of practical use it is also a great keepsake to remember the events that have taken place in Derry for many years to come.”

Priced at £5 it’s on sale now at Peadar O’Donnell’s; Tracy’s Bar; Checkpoint Charlie, Waterloo Street; PJ’s Newsagents William Street; George’s Bar, Bishop Street; Pennywise Bargain Shop, Ráth Mór Shopping Centre and at Sinn Féin offices throughout the city.