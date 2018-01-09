Residential to tackle racism in North West

A residential, which will be open to everyone, will be staged next month to tackle prejudice and hate crime.

The North West Migrants Forum is hosting the two-days residential, which will focus on Intercultural Dialogue at Ganaway Training and Activity Centre, on January 20-21.

The residential is supported by the Housing Executive, and aims to promote an open dialogue on racism and hate crime in Northern Ireland.

Expert speakers, practitioners and people of minority ethnic communities will explore the effectiveness of the current legislative and policy framework, and discuss the impact of hate crime, racism and discrimination on minority groups, particularly those living in the North West.

Participants will hear first-hand accounts from people affected. There will also be practical support and information for victims and those at risk of such crimes.

Lilian Seenoi, Director of Programmes at NWMF, said the residential was taking place at a very significant and challenging time. “In consideration of the current hike in prejudice and hate crime in Northern Ireland, and the impact of Brexit, we want to continue the role of promoting constructive and quality engagement between minority ethnic communities and the host population, and recommend the next steps to take to respond effectively to racism and hate crime in Northern Ireland,” she said.

Eddie Breslin, Good Relations Officer at the N. I. Housing Executive said: “We are delighted to support this residential which is bringing people together to tackle prejudice and hate crime.”

The residential is aimed at adults. To sign up, e-mail info@nwmf.org.uk or call 02871362184.