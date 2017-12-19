Residents deserve to be able to live lives in peace: Cooper

The destruction of locks installed in an effort to halt anti-social behaviour in Rosemount has been condemned by Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper, who has said residents deserve to be able to live their lives in peace.

Colr. Cooper was speaking after a gate at the top of the ‘zig zag steps’ at Creggan Burn Park was damaged.

He said: “The locking of the gate at the zig zag steps has been universally welcomed by residents in the Lower Nassau/Grafton/Florence Street areas as it has prevented their streets being used as rat run by groups engaged in ASB in the area.

“The Council had agreed at my request to install the locks and for a local security firm to lock them at teatime on Friday and Saturday evenings during the winter months until new lighting is installed in the area in the future to prevent the area being used as a gathering point in the future.

“I am disgusted that someone took it upon themselves to bust the lock but I am glad that the council have agreed to install additional casing to prevent this recurring in the future.

“Residents are entitled to live their lives in peace.”