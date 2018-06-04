Residents return home after hoax forces them out

Residents in the Fergleen Park area of Derry returned to their homes at 3am today after being forced from their properties by a suspicious object which was discovered in the front garden of a house shortly before 10.30pm last night.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Fergleen Park was closed, and homes evacuated, whilst the object was examined by ATO.

"And following a controlled explosion the object was later declared to be a hoax. This has been taken away for further examination.

"Residents were permitted back to their homes shortly after 3am."



Inspector McManus thanked the local community "for their patience as officers worked through the night to ensure their safety".

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information which could assist with our enquiries to call police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1774 03/06/18," he added.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”