Residents ‘shocked’ over chemical levels

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has said there is shock in the Bogside and Brandywell community after the discovery of high levels of carcinogenic chemical particles in the area.

Measurements taken from within the area recently show that the levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) exceeded the annual mean target.

Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are a group of more than 100 different chemicals that are released from the burning of coal, oil, and wood.

Councillor Logue said she is now organising a meeting with various agencies and the local Health Forum to try and address the issue.

She said: “Residents I have spoken to in recent days are shocked that the measurements taken between the Bogside and Brandywell exceeded the annual target.

“They are very concerned to hear that polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are carcinogenic to humans.”

Colr Logue said the topography of the area was a factor.

“Because this area is in a valley it’s prone to any sort of airborne pollution affecting air quality,” she said, adding:

“There are associated problems such as fuel poverty and people burning materials in open fires to heat their homes. And there is also the problem that many of the homes across the district cannot get the like of gas heating installed.

“To try and address some of those issues I have organised a meeting with the Council, Housing Executive, TransportNI and the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum to see what measures could be taken to address this matter in the coming months.”