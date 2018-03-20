Residents urged to air views on parking scheme

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has welcomed the news that a formal consultation on plans to introduce a Residents’ Parking Scheme in the Bogside area of Derry has opened.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ at Lisfannon Park, which is one of the areas affected by parking problems, Colr. Kelly said: “It’s quite staggering the length of time we have been campaigning for a residents’ parking scheme in the Bogside.

“The issue has constantly been caught up in red tape. And as you see here this morning there are cars parked everywhere, even on the footpaths and junctions. This can’t continue.

“I would urge as many local residents as possible to take part in the public consultation.

“It’s vital that residents have their voices heard and that we get this scheme right from the outset and form a template that, hopefully, can be used in other areas of the city affected by chronic parking problems.”

One resident, meanwhile, said: “We just want this resolved as quickly as possible. You have to live here to really know the impact all this is having on our daily lives.”

The proposed Rossville Street area Residents’ Parking Scheme would be the first such scheme for the city and involves over 600 residential properties mainly in the Rossville Street, Fahan Street, Little Diamond, Creggan Street and Chamberlain Street areas.

Full details of the scheme, together with a map showing the roads involved, can be inspected at the DFI Roads Section Office, 1 Crescent Road,Derry, BT47 2NQ or at Pilots Row Community Centre.