Return to work scheme information tomorrow - Colr. Cusack

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has urged people to come along tomorrow and find out more about a scheme designed to support people on benefits gain skills, mentoring and confidence to approach the job market.

Colr. Cusack said that People Plus, which is responsible for the Steps to Success programme in Derry and Strabane area, want to make people aware of the assistance they offer.

This assistance is aimed at helping those on JSA or ESA who want to return to work, she said.

Anyone interested is asked to call into the People Plus building on Queens Street in Derry this Tuesday, March 13 between 10am and 12pm for more information.

“The first and most important point is that this is a voluntary scheme and has no effect on a persons benefit,” Colr. Cusack said.

“Often, if the education system has failed someone, or a long term illness or personal circumstance has prevented them from working, a persons confidence and self esteem suffers. These emotions are greater inhibitors to finding work than is realised.

“While skills and qualifications are important they can always be learned, for most its support and encouragement which are key.”

Colr. Cusack said the ‘Positive Steps’ steps to success programme recognises this. Each participant will be allocated an advisor who will talk them through what specific needs they have and put in place support and mentoring to help them get ready for a return to work.

“While it’s no secret that there is a dearth of quality jobs in our City and District, we cannot allow anyone wishing to progress to fall by the wayside due to lack of support,” she said, adding:

“Opportunities come in many forms and I believe anyone who currently feels isolated or helpless to change their situation could benefit both personally and socially from this scheme.”