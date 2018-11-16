Revolutionary icon Che Guevara’s daughter to visit Derry this weekend

Che Guevara’s daughter is to visit Derry this weekend.

Dr Aleida Guevara, a health expert and human rights campaigner, will be accompanied to the city by a number of Cuban dignitaries, including the country’s Ambassador to Ireland, Hugo René Ramos Milanés.

On Monday, Dr Guevara will be formally welcomed to the North West by representatives of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

She will also speak to community leaders at Ráth Mór in Creggan and examine development initiatives and self-help projects in the area.

Conal McFeely said Creggan Enterprises was “very honoured” that Dr Guevara had decided to visit Ráth Mór.

“We are privileged to be hosting such a prestigious international human rights advocate on the fiftieth anniversary of the ascendancy of the civil rights movement in this city,” he said.

“Dr Guevara’s campaigning against poverty and globalisation has had a profound influence for good in the world, and we are delighted that we will have an opportunity to learn from her experiences.”