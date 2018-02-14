Richard gears up for next ‘Children in Crossfire’ cycle

Children in Crossfire founder, Richard Moore, will be put through his paces this May when he undergoes a gruelling 150 mile, cycle to raise money for the charity.

The well known Derry man will cycle 50 miles per day over a three day period with a group of staff and children from St. Cuthbert’s Primary School in Newcastle, England, a school which has strong links with Derry and Children in Crossfire itself.

“The principal of St. Cuthbert’s, Sean Dillon, is a Derry man and he’s had me over talking to the children in the school,” explained Richard. “Last year alone the children raised £5,000 for Children in Crossfire so I’m delighted to be able to take part in the charity cycle with them.”

Richard cycles on a tandem with his brother, Noel, as pilot, they are joined by Richard’s brother Gregory, Stephen Long and Hugh Barbour.

“We call ourselves Rawhide,” laughed Richard, who trains with the men regularly.

“I cycled in the eighties and done the Malin Head to Mizen Head Challenge but, for one reason or another and because of other commitments, I got out of the way of it. My brother Noel is a very keen cyclist and he got me back into it around a year ago. We all try and get together on a Saturday and it’s really enjoyable. We’ll all take part in the charity cycle together in May.

“I’m not a fitness fanatic by any means, but I have to say it’s great and I really enjoy it. I think that as a blind person it’s brilliant just to get out and feel that fresh air in your face. I think because of advances in technology and now with the internet it’s very easy for a blind person just to sit indoors, exercise is great. It’s true what they say. Once I go cycling, when I get out that door and down the road I’m buzzing. You feel great and refreshed. It definitely cheers you up and it’s good for the mind. I’ve also found that cycling helps me focus.”

The Children in Crossfire founder said he was also conscious of the impact on his physical health,

“I’m 56 now and you have to start to think as you don’t want yourself to fall into disrepair. When I go out cycling I’m lucky that I’m surrounded by a group of friends. As a blind person you rely on other people to get out cycling and it’s great to have that support.”

Richard said it was important that those who are visually impaired were able to feel comfortable exercising in order to get the most out of it.

“You have to be able to take it at your own pace. I’m not trying to be an athlete. I go out every Saturday for an hour if I can and I really enjoy it. I think that’s the main thing and we have the best fun while we’re doing it,” he added.