River Foyle search for young Derry man

Searches are continuing for a young Derry man believed to have entered the River Foyle, the PSNI have confirmed.

The PSNI said the man, who the 'Journal' understands was just 20 years of age, entered the river late on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: "Searches are currently being carried out in the area of the River Foyle in Derry/Londonderry.

"A male is believed to have entered the water late on Sunday night. Police are working closely with other emergency services, Foyle Search and Rescue and other partners. There are no further details at present."