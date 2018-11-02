RNLI rescues French tourist after fall in Northern Ireland

The Red Bay RNLI rescued a French tourist with a broken ankle after a fall in Northern Ireland.

The incident occurred at Kenbane Head, Co. Antrim.

Red Bay RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched this afternoon (Friday 2 November) following reports that a French tourist had sustained a broken ankle after falling on rocks at Kenbane Head near Ballycastle, North Antrim.

Two members of Ballycastle coastguard and a paramedic were also on scene to assist the woman after her fall.

Conditions on scene were calm and overcast. Red Bay RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew brought the tourist to Ballycastle harbour where she was met by a waiting ambulance.

Commenting on the callout Red Bay RNLI crewmember Gary Fife said, “We wish the lady a full recovery from her injury. Our inshore lifeboat crew often respond to callouts for people on land who fall and sustain injury while exploring our beautiful coastline. We would advise people to be careful when walking near the coastline and always bring a means of calling for help.”