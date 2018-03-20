Road at Culmore ‘will be kept clean’ by contractors - says Colr. Sandra Duffy

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has assured residents in Culmore that the Point Road area will be kept clean by contractors carrying out building work in the area.

Councillor Duffy said: “Following numerous calls from concerned local residents complaining about the state of the road with mud from lorries coming from the building site at the Point Road, I have been in direct contact with the company building the new homes and they have acknowledged the issues they have had with keeping the road clear.

“They have confirmed that they will be implementing a further system for cleaning the road twice a day with a sweeper lorry and will also install a wheel wash system for all lorries entering and leaving the site.

Concluding, Colr. Duffy added: “I very much welcome this news as one resident reported almost losing control of their car due to the slippery condition of the road.

“Over the coming days and weeks I will be liaising with local residents to ensure that the road is kept to a safe standard.”