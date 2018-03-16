Road closure for resurfacing work at Ballyarnett

Part of the Racecourse Road at Ballyarnett is to fully close for 11 days from next week to facilitate a major road resurfacing.

A £245,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme has already started this week on a section of U1224 road.

Concerns over the state of the road have been voiced over several years, with its condition having deteriorating further following the recent prolonged winter weather.

The Department for Infrastructure said work is now under way to resurface a section of the road heading northwards from Ballyarnett Roundabout to Alder Road.

A spokesperson said: “To facilitate the resurfacing a lane closure has been in operation from March 12 to 19 between 08.00am and 6.00pm, however, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from March 20 to 30 between 9.30am and 6.00pm.

“A diversion via A514 Madam’s Bank Road and A1002 Culmore Road will be clearly signposted.”

The spokesperson added: “Road users may experience some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

“It is expected work will be substantially completed by early April, however, this is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

“For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com