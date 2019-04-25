Road crash victim ‘Patsy’ Healy to be laid to rest tomorrow

The funeral of Patrick 'Patsy' Healy who was killed in a car crash on the Glenshane on Tuesday will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, tomorrow.

‘Patsy’, aged 46, and from Shantallow, was travelling in a grey Vauxhall Crossland when he was tragically killed near the Ponderosa Bar and Restaurant.

Two women passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries. His funeral will leave his brother Martin’s home at 16 Woodbrook West at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in Steelstown. He will be buried in the City Cemetery.

Patsy is survived by his partner Kerie-Ann, his step-daughter Mia, and his siblings Marie, Martin, Janet, Sean, Tina and Lisa.