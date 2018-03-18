Road safety concerns in Nixon’s Corner area - Colr.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has said there is a need for more road safety measures in the in Ballinacross Meadows /Nixon’s Corner area following concerns from local residents.

Councillor Logue said: “I have been contacted by residents over the past few months in relation to several road safety issues in the area which are of great concern.

“The main concern is the speed of traffic travelling through the area ,safety of the road junctions at the Letterkenny Road, Mullenan Road and Nixon’s Corner and the impact that is having on local residents whose homes are adjacent to these roads. I have been in contact with Transport NI and requested a review of safety at these junction,s and called for the introduction of additional road safety measures such as extra signage, road markings and lights as a matter of urgency.”

Colr. Logue said she would keep residents informed, and anyone who wishes to contact her can do so on 07851313583.