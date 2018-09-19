Roads closed in Donegal due to Storm Ali

A number of roads in Donegal are closed this morning, Wednesday, as a result of Storm Ali.

Donegal County Council said it has received numerous calls regarding fallen trees and debris.

In the Stranorlar Municipal District, the road is closed at Tullyrap due to fallen tree on N14 between Letterkenny and Lifford. Diversions are in place via Raphoe.

In the Donegal Municipal District, the N3 - Ballyshannon to Beleek Road is closed due to multiple trees down, as is the R231 – Rossnowlagh Road. Other closures are the R263 – at the outskirts of Pettigoe; the N15 – At Laghey School; the R267 – outside Donegal Town between the Abbey Vocational School and Temples Corner and the R262 – Frosses to Glenties Road at Gargrim.

Donegal County Council said crews are currently out on the ground dealing with these but asked the public to bear with them as it will take time to clear all the locations.

Trees will only be cut up when it is safe to do so but the council said it would do their best to get the trees cleared and the roads reopened as soon as possible.

In Inishowen, the ESB said that 962 customers are without power in Buncrana, 183 in Tooban and 102 in Inch.