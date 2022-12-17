News you can trust since 1772
Roads 'like a bottle': Black ice causing treacherous conditions across the north west

People across the north west are being urged to be extremely careful and avoid unnecessary journeys as rainfall and freezing conditions overnight caused black ice to form on roads and pavements.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

There have been numerous reports of treacherous conditions on different routes this morning across counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.

While some main roads have been gritted, many secondary routes, streets and back roads are currently in a dangerous state.

Pavements, walkways and cycle routes are also extremely slippery in numerous areas.

Black ice in the city this morning.
There have been reports of dangerous conditions in areas including the greater Shantallow, Ballyarnett and Muff areas as well as many others. Accidents have been reported on some routes.

A PSNI spokesperson for Derry and Strabane said: "The roads particularly the side roads , estates and footpaths are like a bottle this morning.

"Please consider if you need to be out on the roads and if your journey is essential take extra care. We have already had reports of collisions and people stranded along with people having fallen on the ice so please take care."

Black ice.
