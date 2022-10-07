Roads officials exploring safety measures at what MLA brands ‘one of the worst junctions in Derry’

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd stated: “I can confirm that my officials are undertaking a feasibility study into the need for a junction improvement scheme at the B118 Tamnaherin Road/U1145 Brockagh Road junction.

“Upon completion of the feasibility study a decision will then be made whether to progress a scheme to design stage.”

Three weeks ago Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan expressed safety concerns over the Tamnaherin and Brockagh crossroads at Tamnaherin and wrote to the minister requesting that safety measures be put in place.

The Tamnaherin and Brockagh crossroads.

He has welcomed the fact that action is now being taken.

“The junction based in the rural area of Eglinton area, is an accident waiting to happen in the absence of adequate road safety improvements.

“This once very rural area has experienced significant growth in recent years and with that growth comes increased traffic. Construction is ongoing for a primary school along the Ervey Road which will likely serve to further exacerbate the volumes of vehicles along this route.

"There is also a high number of HGVs using these roads and I understand that wheels are in motion for an updated traffic survey for Eglinton, a provision which I’ve been calling for quite some time. I hope this along with the planned feasibility study into a road improvement scheme will be carried out as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad