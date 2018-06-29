Roads reopened after hoax device found

The security alert in the Lecky Road area of Derry has now ended, police have confirmed.

the PSNI have confirmed: “ATO examined a suspicious object discovered in the area and have declared it to be a hoax.

“All roads in the area have now reopened to traffic.”

Motorists had earlier been advised to avoid the Lecky Road area of Derry due to an ongoing security alert.

The Lecky Road had been closed between Free Derry Corner and Brandywell Road and the Lecky Flyover is closed from the junction of Charlotte Street.