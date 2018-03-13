Roadshow in Derry to advise on Universal Credit, PIP, ESA this week

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has commended moves by a local welfare advice group to organise a Welfare Roadshow to provide support and advice to the local community.

Walk-in sessions will be held in community centres with advice from Dove House.

Ms. Mullan said the sessions will provide advice on Universal Credit, PIP and ESA to people. “Dove House have taken this initiative to reach out and provide support to the local community,” she said.

“In recent months I have been working with all the independent welfare advice services that are operating across the city. There is no doubt that due to the introduction of Universal Credit, these groups are under severe pressure and stress I have raised their concerns and pressures they are facing with Council and the Permanent Secretary of Department for Communities. I am pleased that a number of concerns have been addressed and resolved.”

Ms. Mullan also vowed to continue to fight for “extra and proper resources”.

The advice sessions will run from 7pm - 9pm, today, Tuesday: Pilots Row Community Centre, tomorrow: Gasyard Centre, Thursday: Bishop Street Community Centre, and Friday: Long Tower Youth Club. A special session to be held for the families of people with Autism, with a Direct Payment Advisor attending, on Wednesday, 11am to 1pm in the Gasyard Centre.