Roadworks along busy Derry route planned

The Department for Infrastructure has advised motorists that a busy section of the Racecourse Road in Derry will close for a time next month to allow for major upgrade works.

The £161,000 road improvement scheme for Racecourse Road will involve a resurfacing and reconstruction scheme.

The works are due to get underway next Monday, July 23.

The scheme involves the stretch of road between the traffic lights junction at Racecourse Road and Buncrana Road and Summerhill Grove in Belmont.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said that the project will “greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the roads and also includes resurfacing of some footways and associated kerb replacement”.

The spokesperson added: “To facilitate resurfacing, a full road closure will be in operation from August 16 to 21.

“During this time a diversionary route will operate via A2 Buncrana Road, A2 Culmore Road, the B526 Greenhaw Road and vice versa.

“Access for local residents and businesses shall be accommodated throughout.

“The Department has carefully programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public however, some disruption can be expected for the duration of the scheme and road users should allow additional time when planning any journeys.”

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the Department said that it expects the works to be completed by the end of August.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes in the north west region check the website: www.TrafficwatchNI.com