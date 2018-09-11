Roaring Meg Show back on track for 10th anniversary

Gasyard Wall Féile in partnership with local motorcycle clubs and bikers have confirmed that the Roaring Meg Bike Show is now back on track.

The rescheduled show will now take place on Saturday, September 22, from 12noon to 5pm. I

It will feature a display of over 100 motorbikes, scooters and trikes on the City Walls Grand Parade section, via Stable Lane. There will also be live music, children’s entertainment, stalls, information stands and food vendors in Bishop Street Car Park.

A spokesperson said: “Local artists, DJs and musicians will all come together to provide entertainment for participating bikers, biker enthusiasts and visitors to the city.

“Our event is an alcohol-free family fun day that will raise much needed funds for the Just Keep Swimming Yaya Charity, set up in memory of our very own biker chick, Alexandra Johnson, nominee for the Derry Journal’s Bravery Award, who sadly lost her battle with Ewings Sarcoma in January 18.

“This year’s categories include Best in Show £250.00 Cash Prize, Best Engineering, Best Custom, Best Harley, Best Scooter, Best Paintwork, Best Classic, Best Trike, Best Chopper, Best Street Fighter, Best Rat, Best Sports and Best Non-Ridden Show Bike who will all receive £100 cash prize. Best Club Turnout will receive the Sean Kelly Memorial Cup while the Furthest Travelled will receive the Alexandra Johnson Memorial Cup.”

In only nine years the Roaring Meg Bike Show has raised over £10,000 in donations which has been given directly to families with children who have life limiting illnesses.