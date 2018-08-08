Rock for Pride at Sandinos

The annual Rock for Pride fundraiser concert is set to take place at Sandinos on Thursday, August 9, with doors opening at 8.30pm.

The Foyle Pride Committee have urged people to “dust off your dancing shoes and come out to support Foyle Pride Festival 2018”.

A spokesperson for Foyle Pride said: “Join us for our Annual Rock for Pride Fundraiser in Sandinos Back Bar. Doors are at 8.30pm and admission is £5 per person.

“Foreign Owl, Great White Lies, The Runbacks and Darren Doherty & the Heathen Choir will be playing for us plus more to be confirmed; this is not a night to be missed!

“We’ll have a raffle on the night with a bunch of top class prizes, and we’ll be celebrating 25 years of Foyle Pride so grab your friends and family and meet us there!”

The fundraiser is taking place ahead of the 25th Foyle Pride Festival, which runs from August 18 to 26.